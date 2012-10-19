MUMBAI Oct 19 The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank as of Oct. 12, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

State governments borrowed 16.19 billion rupees ($300.37 million) from the central bank in the week ended Oct. 12.

The federal government had no outstanding loans from the central bank in the week ended Oct. 5, while state governments borrowed 4.98 billion rupees from the RBI. ($1 = 53.9 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rafael Nam)