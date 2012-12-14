MUMBAI Dec 14 The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank as of Dec. 7, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

State governments borrowed 11.88 billion rupees ($218 million) from the central bank in the week ended Dec. 7.

The federal government had no outstanding loans from the central bank in the week ended Nov. 30, while state governments borrowed 1.95 billion rupees from the RBI. ($1 = 54.5 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)