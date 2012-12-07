MUMBAI Dec 7 The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank as on Nov. 30, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

State governments borrowed 1.95 billion rupees ($35.78 million) from the central bank in the week ended Nov. 30.

The federal government had no outstanding loans from the central bank in the week ended Nov. 23, while state governments borrowed 8.39 billion rupees from the RBI.

($1 = 54.5 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)