MUMBAI Nov 30 The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank as of Nov. 23, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

State governments borrowed 8.39 billion rupees ($154.2 million) from the central bank in the week ended Nov. 23.

The federal government had no outstanding loans from the central bank in the week ended Nov. 16, while state governments borrowed 23.87 billion rupees from the RBI.

