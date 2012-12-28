MUMBAI Dec 28 The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank as of Dec. 21, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

State governments borrowed 7.41 billion rupees ($134.84 million) from the central bank in the week ended Dec. 21.

The federal government had no outstanding loans from the central bank in the week ended Dec. 14, while state governments borrowed 13.09 billion rupees from the RBI. ($1 = 54.9550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)