MUMBAI Jan 4The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank as of Dec. 28, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

State governments borrowed 7.1 billion rupees ($128.86 million) from the central bank in the week ended Dec. 28.

The federal government had no outstanding loans from the central bank in the week ended Dec. 21, while state governments borrowed 7.41 billion rupees from the RBI.

($1=55.1 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)