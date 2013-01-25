MUMBAI Jan 25 The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank as of Jan. 18, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

State governments borrowed 1.55 billion rupees ($28.87 million) from the central bank in the week ended Jan. 18.

The federal government had no outstanding loans from the central bank in the week ended Jan. 11, while state governments had borrowed 550 million rupees. ($1 = 53.6950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)