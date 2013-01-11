MUMBAI Jan 11 The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank as of Jan. 4, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

State governments also did not borrow any amount from the central bank in the week ended Jan. 4.

The federal government had no outstanding loans from the central bank in the week ended Dec. 28, while state governments borrowed 7.1 billion rupees ($130 million) from the RBI.

