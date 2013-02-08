MUMBAI Feb 8 The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank as of Feb. 1, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

State governments too did not borrow any money from the central bank in the week ended Feb. 1.

The federal government had no outstanding loans from the central bank in the week ended Jan. 25, while state governments had borrowed 2.03 billion rupees ($37.9 million). ($1 = 53.5 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)