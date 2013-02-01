BRIEF-Hindustan Everest Tools says to consider sale of land of manufacturing plant at Sonepat
* Says to consider and approve sale of entire land of its sole manufacturing plant at Sonepat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Feb 1 The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank as of Jan. 25, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.
State governments borrowed 2.03 billion rupees ($38.16 million) from the central bank in the week ended Jan. 25.
The federal government had no outstanding loans from the central bank in the week ended Jan. 18, while state governments had borrowed 1.55 billion rupees. ($1 = 53.2 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)
Jun 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.22 percent on Friday compared with 6.24 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.71 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ------