BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
MUMBAI Feb 15 The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank as of Feb. 8, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.
State governments borrowed 2.02 billion rupees ($37.3 million) from the central bank in the week ended Feb. 8.
The federal government and the state governments had no outstanding loans from the RBI in the week ended Feb. 1. ($1 = 54.2 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* Exec says talking to 4-5 players for divestment in Chhattisgarh plant