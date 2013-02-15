MUMBAI Feb 15 The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank as of Feb. 8, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

State governments borrowed 2.02 billion rupees ($37.3 million) from the central bank in the week ended Feb. 8.

The federal government and the state governments had no outstanding loans from the RBI in the week ended Feb. 1. ($1 = 54.2 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)