MUMBAI, March 8 The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank as of March 1, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

State governments borrowed 11.40 billion rupees ($209.94 million) from the central bank in the week ended March 1.

The federal government had no outstanding loans in the week to Feb. 22, and the state governments had borrowed 6.79 billion rupees from the central bank. ($1 = 54.3 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)