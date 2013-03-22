MUMBAI, March 22 The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank as of March 15, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

State governments borrowed 4.83 billion rupees ($88.95 million) from the central bank in the week ended March 15.

The federal government had no outstanding loans in the week to March 8, and the state governments had borrowed 2.11 billion rupees from the central bank. ($1 = 54.3 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)