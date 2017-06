NEW DELHI, Feb 18 The scheduled 120-billion-rupee ($2.22 billion) bond auction, which was due to be held on Feb. 22, has been cancelled, the Indian government said in a release on Monday, citing a build-up of its cash balance with the Reserve Bank of India. The government was scheduled to hold its last bond auction for 2012/13 on Friday. ($1 = 54.1700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Sunil Nair)