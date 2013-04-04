The government is likely to issue the first set of the inflation-indexed bonds this month, government sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The first tranche of these bonds is likely to be issued to foreign institutional investors for price discovery, and subsequently to domestic retail investors, the sources said.

These bonds are part of the scheduled government borrowing for 2013/14, and the government is scheduled to borrow 120-200 billion rupees of such bonds during the April-September period.

($1 = 54.9 rupees)

