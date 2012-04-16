April 16 India will sell 160 billion rupees ($3.1 billion) of bonds on April 20, the finance ministry said on Monday.

The government will sell 40 billion rupees of 8.19 percent 2020 bonds, 70 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds, 20 billion rupees of 8.97 percent 2030 bonds and 30 billion rupees of 8.83 percent, 2041 bonds.

($1=51.6 rupees) (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI)