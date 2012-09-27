MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Sept 27 Reserve Bank of India and finance ministry officials have deferred a meeting to finalise the government's borrowing plan by a day to Friday, a source said on Thursday.

The government is scheduled to borrow 2 trillion rupees during October-March, according to the federal budget.

India will likely borrow an additional 500 billion rupees ($9.4 billion) for the year ending in March and miss its fiscal deficit target, a Reuters poll showed, raising doubt about the fiscal discipline of a country whose credit ratings are under threat.

($1=53.3 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta in MUMBAI and Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI)