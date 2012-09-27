MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Sept 27 Reserve Bank of India
and finance ministry officials have deferred a meeting to
finalise the government's borrowing plan by a day to Friday, a
source said on Thursday.
The government is scheduled to borrow 2 trillion rupees
during October-March, according to the federal budget.
India will likely borrow an additional 500 billion rupees
($9.4 billion) for the year ending in March and miss its fiscal
deficit target, a Reuters poll showed, raising doubt about the
fiscal discipline of a country whose credit ratings are under
threat.
($1=53.3 rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta in MUMBAI and Manoj Kumar in NEW
DELHI)