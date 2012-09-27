NEW DELHI, Sept 27 Indian officials will meet on Thursday to discuss the government's October-March borrowing plan, finance ministry sources said.

Earlier, a source had said the meeting was deferred to Friday.

The government is scheduled to borrow 2 trillion rupees during October-March, according to the federal budget.

India will likely borrow an additional 500 billion rupees ($9.4 billion) for the year ending in March and miss its fiscal deficit target, a Reuters poll showed, raising doubt about the fiscal discipline of a country whose credit ratings are under threat.

($1=53.3 rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar)