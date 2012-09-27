(Adds details)

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Sept 27 Officials from India's finance ministry and central bank will meet on Thursday to discuss the government's borrowing plan for the second half of the fiscal year, several sources said, as talk swirls that New Delhi will miss its deficit target.

The meeting was scheduled to begin at around 3 pm local time (0930 GMT), they said. Earlier, a source had said the meeting had been deferred to Friday.

The government is scheduled to borrow 2 trillion rupees ($37.37 billion) during October-March as part of 5.7 trillion rupees to be raised for the whole year ending in March 2013.

Analysts do not expect India to announce any increased borrowing on Thursday, but a Reuters poll shows the country is expected to eventually have to raise an additional 500 billion rupees for fiscal 2012/13. ($1 = 53.5250 Indian rupees)