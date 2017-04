MUMBAI Finance ministry officials are due to meet their counterparts at the Reserve Bank of India on Friday to finalise the government's borrowing calendar for the April-September period, said two sources aware of the schedule for the meeting.

The meeting has been set for 3 a.m. on Friday, the sources added.

India has previously announced it intends to borrow a gross 5.97 trillion rupees for the full fiscal year.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Rafael Nam)