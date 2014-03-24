MUMBAI, March 24 Indian finance ministry officials are due to meet their counterparts at the Reserve Bank of India on Friday to finalise the government's borrowing calendar for the April-September period, said two sources aware of the schedule for the meeting.

The meeting has been set for 0930 GMT (1500 India time) on Friday, the sources added.

India has previously announced it intends to borrow a gross 5.97 trillion rupees ($97.80 billion) for the full fiscal year. ($1 = 61.0400 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Rafael Nam)