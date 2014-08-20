US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
MUMBAI Aug 20 The Reserve Bank of India Act must be changed if the central bank wants to appoint a chief operating officer (COO), a senior finance ministry official said on Wednesday.
Financial Services Secretary G.S. Sandhu was reacting to recent media reports that RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan was looking to establish a COO position with deputy-governor ranking at the central bank.
"The Act has to be amended," Sandhu told reporters on the sidelines of an industry event. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
