MUMBAI The government on Wednesday pushed back the release time of industrial output, consumer price and gross domestic product data to 5:30 pm from around 11:00 am.

The government notified the change on its website without giving an explanation.

May industrial output and June consumer price data are scheduled for Friday.

(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by John Stonestreet)