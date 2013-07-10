MUMBAI, July 10 The Indian government on Wednesday pushed back the release time of industrial output, consumer price and gross domestic product data to 5:30 pm (1100 GMT) from around 11:00 am (0530 GMT).

The government notified the change on its website without giving an explanation.

May industrial output and June consumer price data are scheduled for Friday. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by John Stonestreet)