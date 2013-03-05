(Refiles to remove word from headline)
By Shamik Paul
PUNE, India, March 5 India's record-high current
account deficit is a chief worry as it is increasing the
dependence on foreign investments, the government's top economic
adviser said on Tuesday, making the country vulnerable to a
sudden stop and reversal in fund inflows.
The current account deficit widened to 4.6 percent of GDP in
the first six months ending September 2012 as export growth
slowed more sharply than imports and is expected to be at its
highest at around 5 percent in 2012/13, more than 4.2 percent in
2011/12.
While the government will have to boost exports to improve
the current account balance, it needed to take steps in the
interim, chief economic adviser Raghuram Rajan said .
"The CAD is our biggest concern right now because as you
finance from outside, you are dependent on the interest of
foreign investors," Rajan said at a convocation ceremony in the
western city of Pune.
"They've been supporting so far due to the search for
yields. But can we continue to rely on that forbearance? That's
the big question for India and we don't want to depend on
foreign investors because they could turn."
India aims to contain its fiscal deficit within 4.8 percent
of GDP in 2013/14, lower than 5.2 percent achieved in 2012/13
which was a tad lower than its revised target of 5.3 percent.
Finance Minister P Chidambaram unveiled a surge in
government spending on Thursday, despite expectations of an
austerity budget to shore up its finances, imposing new taxes on
the rich and large companies to fund a dash for growth ahead of
an election due by next year.
However, staking his credibility on meeting the
deficit-cutting target, Chidambaram is likely to be forced to
scale back spending in the upcoming fiscal year after delivering
a federal budget that makes aggressive revenue assumptions.
"If you look at the budget and some of you have studied the
budget in your courses, there is not much scope to cut
non-planned spending such as government salaries...the weight of
the cuts have to come from plan spending," Rajan said.
