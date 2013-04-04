BRIEF-XTD says NDTV to Provide Content for its system demonstration in India
* NDTV will provide content to billboard-size digital tv screens installed by xtd in delhi metro rail network.
NEW DELHI, April 4 India's fiscal deficit is expected to be at around 5 percent of gross domestic product, lower than the downward revised estimate of 5.2 percent for the 2012/13 fiscal year that ended in March, two government sources said on Thursday.
The government has cut its expenditure by a further 200 billion rupees ($3.67 billion) in March which has helped in cutting the fiscal deficit, the officials said, adding the government has started the new fiscal year with a cash balance of one trillion rupees.
Also, indirect tax collection has been higher-than-expected, offsetting a shortfall in direct tax recepits in 2012/13, they added.
($1 = 54.4350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Sunil Nair)
