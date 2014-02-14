MUMBAI Feb 14 India's Economic Affairs Secretary, Arvind Mayaram, said he hopes policymakers will try to bolster growth with wholesale price index inflation easing to an eight-month low in January.

Mayaram said he hopes there will be a "real push" to boost growth in Asia's third largest economy where economic growth has slowed to a decade low of around 5 percent.

Mayaram was responding to queries on whether the Reserve Bank of India's April policy decision will be guided by the recent easing in inflation.

India's WPI inflation eased to 5.05 percent in January, helped by moderating food prices compared with a 5.80 percent jump forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)