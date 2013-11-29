China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 3.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.7 pct
MUMBAI Nov 29 The Indian government did not have any outstanding loans from the central bank as of Nov. 22, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.
The central government had 147.26 billion rupees ($2.36 billion) outstanding loans in the week-ago period.
State governments did not have any outstanding loans from the central bank, same as the week-ago period. ($1 = 62.4000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 3.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.7 pct
March 26 U.S. equity index futures fell to a six-week low on Sunday in a sign Wall Street would start the week defensively after Republicans pulled legislation to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system in a stunning setback for President Donald Trump.
* Dow down 0.22 pct, S&P down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)