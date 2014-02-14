BRIEF-IndusInd Bank March-qtr profit up about 21 pct
* March quarter net profit 7.52 billion rupees versus net profit of 6.20 billion rupees year ago
MUMBAI Feb 14 The Indian government did not have any outstanding loans with the central bank as on Feb. 7, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.
It also did not have any outstanding loans in the previous week.
State governments had loans of 6.43 billion rupees ($103.10 million) outstanding with the central bank in the week to Feb. 7, compared with 2.36 billion rupees in the week earlier. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* March quarter net profit 7.52 billion rupees versus net profit of 6.20 billion rupees year ago
NEW DELHI, April 19 An Indian government minister from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party and several top party colleagues must face trial for their alleged role in the 1992 demolition of a mosque by a Hindu mob, the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday.