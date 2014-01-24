MUMBAI Jan 24 The Indian government did not have any outstanding loans with the central bank as on Jan. 17, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

It also did not have any outstanding loans in the previous week.

State governments had loans of 5.36 billion rupees ($85.76 million) outstanding with the central bank in the week to Jan. 17, down from 19.74 billion rupees in the week earlier. ($1 = 62.5 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)