MUMBAI Dec 13 The Indian government had outstanding loans worth 41.72 billion rupees from the central bank as of Dec. 6, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

It did not have any outstanding loans in the previous week. State governments did not have any outstanding loans from the central bank in the week to Dec. 6, the same as in the week-earlier period. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)