MUMBAI Jan 31 The Indian government did not have any outstanding loans with the central bank as on Jan. 24, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

It also did not have any outstanding loans in the previous week.

State governments had loans of 10.70 billion rupees ($170.72 million) outstanding with the central bank in the week to Jan. 25, up from 5.36 billion rupees in the week earlier. ($1 = 62.6750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)