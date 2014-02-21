MUMBAI Feb 21 The Indian government did not have any outstanding loans with the central bank as on Feb. 14, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

It also did not have any outstanding loans in the previous week.

State governments had loans of 3.24 billion rupees ($52.04 million) outstanding with the central bank in the week to Feb. 14, compared with 6.43 billion rupees in the week earlier. ($1 = 62.2550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)