MUMBAI, March 21 The Indian government did not have any outstanding loans with the central bank as on March 14, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

It also did not have any outstanding loans in the previous week.

State governments had 1.60 billion rupees worth of outstanding loans with the central bank in the week to March 14, compared with nil in the previous week. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)