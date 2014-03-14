MUMBAI, March 14 The Indian government did not have any outstanding loans with the central bank as on March 7, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

It also did not have any outstanding loans in the previous week.

State governments also had no loans outstanding with the central bank in the week to March 7, compared with 3.14 billion rupees in the week earlier. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)