MUMBAI Aug 1 The Indian government had no
outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means
advances in the week ended July 25, according to the Reserve
Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on
Friday.
The central government had no outstanding loans in the week
earlier, as well.
State governments borrowed 2.64 billion rupees ($43.22
million) under loans and advances from the RBI in the week ended
July 25, compared with 10.27 billion rupees a week earlier, the
release showed.
($1 = 61.0800 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)