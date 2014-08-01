MUMBAI Aug 1 The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended July 25, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier, as well.

State governments borrowed 2.64 billion rupees ($43.22 million) under loans and advances from the RBI in the week ended July 25, compared with 10.27 billion rupees a week earlier, the release showed. ($1 = 61.0800 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)