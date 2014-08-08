MUMBAI Aug 8 The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended Aug. 1, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier, as well.

State governments also did not borrow under loans and advances from the RBI in the week ended Aug. 1, compared with 2.64 billion rupees ($43.1 million) a week earlier, the release showed. ($1 = 61.2 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)