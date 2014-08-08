GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares retreat from highs on doubts over Trump tax plan
* Canadian dollar, Mexican peso rebound after Trump comments on NAFTA
MUMBAI Aug 8 The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended Aug. 1, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.
The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier, as well.
State governments also did not borrow under loans and advances from the RBI in the week ended Aug. 1, compared with 2.64 billion rupees ($43.1 million) a week earlier, the release showed. ($1 = 61.2 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)
April 27 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 53 bids for 192.71 billion rupees ($3.01 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Wednesday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees)