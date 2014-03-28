MUMBAI, March 28 The Indian government did not have any outstanding loans with the central bank as on March 21, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

It also did not have any outstanding loans in the previous week.

State governments had 10.34 billion rupees worth of outstanding loans with the central bank in the week to March 21, compared with 1.60 billion in the previous week. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)