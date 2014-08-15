MUMBAI Aug 15 The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended Aug. 8, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier as well.

State governments had 6.20 billion rupees ($102 million) of loans from the RBI in the week ended Aug. 8, while they did not borrow in the previous week, the release showed. ($1 = 60.7650 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)