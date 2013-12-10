MUMBAI Dec 10 The setback for India's ruling
Congress Party in recent state elections could imperil the
country's fiscal deficit target by tempting the government to
have less restraint on spending, Fitch Ratings warned on
Tuesday.
The party, which rules India through a minority coalition,
lost three of four key state polls held since last month,
according to results unveiled on Sunday, in a major setback
ahead of general elections due by May.
Although Finance Minister P. Chidambaram has repeatedly
pledged the country will meet its fiscal deficit target of 4.8
percent of gross domestic product for the year ending in March,
investors now fear the government could crank up spending in a
bid to boost its electoral standing.
Fitch said on Tuesday the likelihood of that happening was
increasing, but said the government has little room to manoeuvre
on spending, given that India's fiscal deficit has already
reached 84 percent of its target in the first seven months of
the year.
"An evident anti-incumbency trend against the Congress could
mean an increasing likelihood of political pressure to limit
expenditure cut-backs," Fitch said in its note.
"This would help support economic recovery in the run-up to
the national elections which must be held by May 2014. But it
may raise some doubt about the government's ability to meet its
stated near-term fiscal goals."
Fitch noted that unless revenue unexpectedly surged, India
would ultimately need to cut spending if it wanted to meet its
fiscal deficit target.
Investors are increasingly betting the Hindu nationalist
Bharatiya Janata Party and its prime minister candidate Narendra
Modi could win general elections next year after its strong
showing in state elections.
Although Indian shares hit a record high on Monday after the
state results because of widespread perceptions of the BJP as a
more business-friendly party, bonds have struggled, partly due
to fear of less spending restraint by the government.
The new benchmark 10-year bond yield is up 2
basis points at 8.87 percent this week.
Still, analysts said markets were willing to give the
government the benefit of the doubt for now.
"The growth in the planned expenditure gives a lot of scope
to cut back. So we have to give benefit of doubt to the finance
minister," said A. Prasanna, an economist at ICICI Securities
Primary Dealership Ltd.
Fitch returned India's outlook to "stable" in June, a year
after it had downgraded it to "negative", citing the
government's efforts to contain the fiscal deficit and revive
economic growth.
