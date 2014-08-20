The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seal is pictured on a gate outside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India Act must be changed if the central bank wants to appoint a chief operating officer (COO), a senior finance ministry official said on Wednesday.

Financial Services Secretary G.S. Sandhu was reacting to recent media reports that RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan was looking to establish a COO position with deputy-governor ranking at the central bank.

"The Act has to be amended," Sandhu told reporters on the sidelines of an industry event.

