NEW DELHI Dec 15 A target of 400 billion rupees ($7.38 billion) from share sales in state-run firms for the current fiscal year to end-March 2012 may not be met because of unfavourable market conditions, Saumitra Chaudhuri, a member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, said on Thursday.

Chaudhuri also said that the depreciation of the rupee will negatively impact inflation, which eased in November but still remained above 9 percent for a year now.

The partially convertible rupee touched an all-time low of 54.30 in early trade on Thursday on growing concerns that slowing domestic growth would spur further capital outflows. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)