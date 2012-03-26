An employee arranges rupee notes at a cash counter inside a bank in Agartala February 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

India will raise interest rates on small savings schemes and public provident fund with effect from April 1, a government statement said on Monday.

The new rates will be applicable on term deposits with a tenure of 1 year up to five years, on 10-year National Savings Certificate, on five-year monthly income scheme, among others, the statement said.

The rate of interest on the public provident fund will be raised to 8.8 percent from 8.6 percent, it said.

(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)