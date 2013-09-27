MUMBAI, Sept 27 India's trade deficit is
expected to continue to moderate because of imports coming down,
Trade Secretary S.R. Rao told reporters on Friday.
Imports are coming down, helping the trade deficit to fall
"significantly", Rao said.
Rao also said the government will decide on steps to boost
jewellery exports by October-end.
India's trade deficit narrowed to $10.9 billion
in August, helped by a double-digit rise in merchandise exports,
provisional government data showed.
India's current account deficit, which hit a record high in
the last fiscal year, is expected to rise in the June quarter
from the previous three-month period before easing due to sharp
fall in gold imports and improving exports.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan, Meenakshi Sharma and Himank
Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)