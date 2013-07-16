BRIEF-Shree Metalloys appoints Govindlal Dudani as CFO
* Says accepted resignation of Jogesh Dirajlal Chokshi from post of chief financial officer (CFO) and directorship of co
NEW DELHI, July 16 India's grain production in 2013/14 is likely to be better than the previous two years as the country is likely to receive normal rainfall during July and August, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar told reporters on Tuesday.
The south Asian country got higher-than-normal rains in June, the first month of the four-month monsoon season. India is one of the world's leading producer and consumer of grain.
There is no immediate plan to impose duty on pulses imports, Pawar said. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Approves transfer of 9% of shareholding of company in Rishi Realty Leasing Services Private Limited to Cerestra Infrastructure Trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
