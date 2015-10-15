NEW DELHI Oct 15 Indian soybean futures rose to a five-month high on Thursday, posting gains for a fourth straight session as lower arrivals in the domestic markets continued to push up futures prices.

* The most active November soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange climbed 2.2 percent to 4,096 rupees ($63.25) per 100 kg, after earlier hitting 4,118 rupees, its highest since May 11.

* Investors booked profits in the November rapeseed futures , which snapped three sessions of gains and slipped 0.2 percent to close at 5,058 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1224 GMT, the soyoil contract for November delivery was lower 0.6 percent at 638 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

* The key December sugar futures were 1.8 percent higher at 2,758 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* The November corn contract gained 1.2 percent to 1,382 rupees per 100 kg, while the November wheat contract ended up 0.6 percent at 1,645 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 64.7550 rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)