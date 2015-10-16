NEW DELHI Oct 16 Indian soybeans snapped a four-day winning streak on Friday as investors booked profits after the recent rally in futures prices.

* The most active November soybean futures on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 2.03 percent to 4,013 rupees ($61.87) per 100 kg. The contract rose to 4,145 rupees, its highest since May 11, earlier in the session.

* The November rapeseed futures closed 0.99 percent lower at 5,008 rupees per 100 kg, extending their decline into a second straight session on profit booking.

* At 1224 GMT, the soyoil contract for November delivery was down 1.57 percent at 626.30 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

* The key December sugar futures shed 0.55 percent and were trading at 2,724 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* The November corn contract slipped 0.07 percent to 1,381 rupees per 100 kg, while the November wheat futures edged up 0.36 percent to 1,651 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 64.8659 rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)