NEW DELHI Oct 19 Indian soybeans fell for a second straight session on Monday on continued profit booking after the recent surge in futures prices.

* The most active November soybean futures on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 1.92 percent to 3,936 rupees ($60.73) per 100 kg. The contract had earlier fallen to 3,862 rupees, its lowest level in nearly a week.

* Profit-taking also hurt the November rapeseed futures , which shed 0.36 percent to close at 4,990 rupees per 100 kg, its third straight fall.

* At 1225 GMT, the soyoil contract for November delivery was up 0.30 percent at 628.25 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

* The key December sugar futures were 0.33 percent lower at 2,730 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* The November corn contract rose 2.75 percent to 1,419 rupees per 100 kg, while the November wheat futures closed unchanged at 1,651 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 64.8077 rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)