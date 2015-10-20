NEW DELHI Oct 20 Indian oilseeds and soyoil rose on Tuesday, tracking gains in overseas commodities markets.

* Malaysian palm oil futures closed higher as the ringgit weakened further, but remain within their recent range after dipping late last month from a 15-month high.

* The most active November soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 1.88 percent at 4,010 rupees ($61.68) per 100 kg, snapping two days of losses.

* The November rapeseed futures rose 0.90 percent to close at 5,035 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1242 GMT, the soyoil contract for November delivery was up 0.87 percent at 634 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

* The key December sugar futures were 0.88 percent higher at 2,750 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* The November corn contract eased 0.21 percent to 1,416 rupees per 100 kg, while the November wheat futures gained 0.73 percent to 1,663 rupees per 100 kg.

($1 = 65.0146 rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)