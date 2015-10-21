NEW DELHI Oct 21 Indian soyoil futures rose on Wednesday, tracking gains in Malaysian palm oil, while soybeans eased on arrival of new season oilseeds.

* Malaysian palm oil futures hit a two-week high on Wednesday after Indonesia, the world's top producer, cut its output estimates for next year, as the effects of the El Nino dry weather pattern offsets higher yields from maturing trees.

* At 1227 GMT, the key November soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.72 percent higher at 640.40 rupees ($9.83) per 10 kg.

* The November rapeseed contract ended up 0.34 percent at 5,052 rupees per 100 kg.

* The most active November soybean futures eased 0.10 percent to 4,006 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

* The key December sugar futures were 0.15 percent lower at 2,745 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* The November corn contract fell 0.21 percent to 1,413 rupees per 100 kg, while the November wheat futures shed 0.42 percent to close at 1,656 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 65.1311 rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)